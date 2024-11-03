Rivals race to tape as US election heads to photo finish

Kamala Harris targets the Rust Belt while Donald Trump heads to the biggest US swing states Sunday in a frantic last push, less than 48 hours before Election Day in the historically close campaign.

Seventy-five million people have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday's climax and the race is down to the wire -- with more states functionally tied in polls at this point than in any comparable election.

As of Saturday evening, neither candidate had a margin greater than three points in any of the seven battleground states set to determine the presidency, according to the polling averages maintained by RealClearPolitics.

Harris -- desperate to shore up the Great Lakes states seen as essential to any Democratic ticket -- was to spend the day in Michigan, beginning in Detroit before a stop in Pontiac and an evening rally at Michigan State University.

Trump's Sunday timetable centers on Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, the three biggest prizes in the "Electoral College" system that awards states influence according to their size.

The 78-year-old has been scrambling to distract from the now week-long scandal around his rally at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden in which warm-up speakers alienated Hispanics and women with racist and sexist language.

Trump surrogates winced at the unforced error, which looked especially unprofessional when contrasted with Harris's speech to a massive, jubilant crowd on Washington's Ellipse, with the White House providing the backdrop.

None of Trump's Sunday events take place in areas with large Hispanic populations but Pennsylvania is the swing state with the most Puerto Ricans, a community particularly angered by the bigotry at Trump's rally.

"The choice could not be clearer for Pennsylvanians: President Donald J. Trump stands for America First policies while Kamala Harris represents incompetence and dangerously liberal policies that are devastating Pennsylvania families," the Trump campaign said.