Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar

The killing of a US citizen by federal immigration agents on Saturday—the second in Minneapolis this month—sparked new protests and impassioned demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end its operation in the city.

Federal agents shot dead Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway, less than three weeks after an immigration officer shot and killed Renee Good, also 37, in her car.

The Trump administration quickly claimed that Pretti had intended to harm the federal agents, as it did after Good’s death.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pointed to a pistol and ammunition it said was discovered on Pretti.

“He was there to perpetuate violence,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told a briefing, while White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller referred to Pretti as an “assassin,” in a post amplified on X by Vice President JD Vance.