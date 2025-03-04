Trump pauses aid to Ukraine after Zelensky clash

US President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a White House official said, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

The move comes just days after a stunning public clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.

Trump earlier on Monday had declined to rule out a pause when quizzed by reporters, but any disruption in the flow of US arms to the frontline would rapidly weaken Ukraine’s chance of beating back the Russian invasion.

“The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the official added.