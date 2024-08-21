Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Donald Trump will hold a rally outdoors Wednesday in North Carolina, the former US president's first open-air campaign event since he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at an open-air appearance one month ago.

Security precautions are being boosted for the afternoon rally scheduled at an aviation museum in Asheboro, North Carolina, including the use of bulletproof glass surrounding the Republican nominee's podium, US media reported, citing security and campaign personnel.

The Secret Service had recommended Trump stop holding outdoor events after the agency assigned to protect presidents and candidates failed to stop a gunman who fired at him from a rooftop at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, injuring Trump in the ear and leaving one person in the crowd dead.

Trump, who has held roughly a dozen indoor rallies since the shooting, has publicly stated he wants a return to open-air events. On July 31 he told supporters at an indoor arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania that "we're not giving up the outdoor rallies."