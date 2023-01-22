California rampage is the latest mass shooting in the United States

A rampage at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park, California, that killed at least 10 people on Saturday was one of the most deadly mass shootings in the state's modern history.

In 2018, a former Marine combat veteran killed 12 people in a bar in Thousand Oaks. He then killed himself.

In 2015, a husband and wife killed 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino before dying in a shootout with police.

The deadliest shooting in modern California history was in 1984 when a gunman killed 21 people at a McDonald's restaurant in San Ysidro, near San Diego.

Below is a list of other high-profile mass shootings in California and the rest of the United States in recent years: