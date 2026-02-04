US academic John Mearsheimer fights to purge his AI deepfakes

One fabricated clip, which also surfaced on TikTok, purported to show the academic commenting on Japan's strained relations with China after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed support for Taiwan in November.

Another lifelike AI clip, featuring a Mandarin voiceover aimed at a Chinese audience, purported to show Mearsheimer claiming that American credibility and influence were weakening in Asia as Beijing surged ahead.

"This is a terribly disturbing situation, as these videos are fake, and they are designed to give viewers the sense that they are real," Mearsheimer told AFP.

"It undermines the notion of an open and honest discourse, which we need so much and which YouTube is supposed to facilitate."

Central to the struggle was what Mearsheimer's office described as a slow, cumbersome process that prevents channels from being reported for infringement unless the targeted individual's name or image featured in its title, description, or avatar.

As a result, his office was forced to submit individual takedown requests for every deepfake video, a laborious process that required a dedicated employee.