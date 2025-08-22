FBI raids home of outspoken Trump critic, former adviser

FBI agents on Friday raided and searched the home of one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken critics, his former national security adviser John Bolton.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation entered Bolton's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda early in the morning, an AFP reporter said.

A police car with flashing lights was stationed outside the house, while journalists and onlookers gathered in the leafy street.

The director of the FBI, Kash Patel, posted on X: "NO ONE is above the law... @FBI agents on mission."