Republican 'Muslim Brotherhood' attacks on El-Sayed in Michigan seek to exploit Democratic fault lines

Republican US Senate candidate Mike Rogers and allies including President Donald Trump are escalating their efforts to tie Democratic rival Abdul El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood less than two weeks before the November 3 midterms, with Trump falsely branding him a "jihadist."

Pollsters and political strategists say the approach is aimed at dissuading Jewish and Black voters in the Detroit area who backed El-Sayed's primary opponent, Haley Stevens, from getting behind the Democratic nominee in the closing days of the Senate campaign in Michigan.

"It gives them even more reason to pause and not vote for El-Sayed," said Dennis Darnoi, a Republican political consultant. "If Democratic voters aren't casting ballots for El-Sayed in what is the biggest population area here, then that is a net benefit to Mike Rogers' campaign."