Pentagon chief Hegseth expected to face House impeachment vote this week

Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, calls himself the secretary of war, part of his effort to rebrand a military he said was too weak and “woke” when he took office last year. Now, with an expected House impeachment vote this week, he could soon share something in common with an actual secretary of war.

William Belknap, who held that title in 1876, became the first, and to date only, civilian leader of the US military to be impeached by Congress.

US Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment on Monday, setting off a two-day clock for a potential House vote on charges including waging war against Iran without congressional approval and other abuses of power.

Massie, addressing reporters, cautioned that Republican leadership could try to avoid a straight vote on impeachment by trying to dismiss it with a procedural motion.

“They may try to get out of an actual vote on the substance of this. We should have a vote and a rigorous debate on these eight articles of impeachment,” he told a press conference.