The US Agriculture Department and the FBI were breached by hackers in cyberattacks, US media reported on Friday, as concerns deepened over the recent spate of tech outages at key American institutions.

Major outages in recent weeks have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users across the United States, even affecting a top-secret network at the National Security Agency.

US President Donald Trump has sought to calm the public and urged people to "relax", while officials said the various outages were not linked to criminal activity.