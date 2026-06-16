8 killed as US B-52 bomber crash in California: Military

Eight people died when a US B-52 bomber crashed and erupted into a catastrophic fire shortly after takeoff at an air force base in California on Monday, officials said.

The heavy bomber was on a routine testing mission with a mixture of military, government and civilian contractors on board when it came down in a huge fireball at Edwards Air Force Base, 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Footage of the aftermath of the crash, which officials said was “unsurvivable,” showed a large charred patch of ground on which almost nothing remained of the huge plane.