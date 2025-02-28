North Korea says launched cruise missiles in 'counterattack' drills

North Korea carried out a test-launch of strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea this week, in a drill Pyongyang said Friday aimed at showing off its "counterattack" capabilities.

Leader Kim Jong Un was at the exercise, which took place on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The missiles flew for 130 minutes and travelled at a 1,587 kilometre-long (986 mile-long) trajectory before they "precisely hit the targets", according to KCNA.

Pyongyang said the drills were aimed at warning nuclear-armed North Korea's enemies of its "counterattack capability in any space and the readiness of its various nuke operation means".

Images in North Korean state media showed Kim, flanked by officials, sporting binoculars.

A missile is also shown destroying a small building, which erupts in flames.

Attending the drill, Kim said it was the responsibility of North Korea's nuclear forces to "defend the national sovereignty and security".

"Powerful striking ability", he said, served as "the most perfect deterrence and defence", KCNA reported.

Pyongyang accused North Korea's enemies of "seriously violating the security environment" as well as "fostering and escalating" confrontation.