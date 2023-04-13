China sanctions senior US lawmaker for visiting Taiwan

China's foreign ministry on Thursday sanctioned chairman of the US house foreign affairs committee Michael McCaul for visiting Taiwan, saying he had sent a "serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces".

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and strongly objects to all high-level engagements between foreign and Taiwanese officials, especially if it involves Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

McCaul visited Taipei last week and met Tsai, pledging to help provide training for Taiwan's armed forces and to speed up the delivery of weapons.