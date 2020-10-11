17 dead in Thailand bus-train collision

At least 17 passengers were killed and more than dozen injured on Sunday when a bus collided with a train in Thailand, officials said.

The bus passengers were on their way to a temple in Cha Choeng Sao province—two hours from the capital Bangkok—for a ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, said a district police chief.

“The death toll we have so far is 17,” he said, adding that the accident occurred around 8 am (0100 GMT).

Provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond told reporters that so far about 29 people were injured.