At least 30 people were killed in three Myanmar military airstrikes Saturday, witnesses said, as the death toll from bombings mounted in the week after an international court found the state had committed genocide.

A strike on a wedding venue in Moe Bye district in the northeast killed around 20 people. Witness video, which AFP was not able to verify independently, showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment.

Also Saturday, there were multiple fatalities in two other bombings in the western state of Rakhine.