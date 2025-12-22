Japan vote moves world's biggest nuclear plant closer to restart

A Japanese regional assembly backed a plan on Monday to restart the world's biggest nuclear plant for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, taking it a step closer to resumption.

The move came after Niigata prefecture governor Hideyo Hanazumi approved the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant last month.

The plant was taken offline when Japan pulled the plug on nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the Fukushima atomic plant into meltdown in 2011.