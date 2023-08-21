North Korea's Kim oversees cruise missile test as Seoul, US start drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a navy unit and oversaw a strategic cruise missile test, state media reported on Monday, ahead of the start of joint military drills between Seoul and Washington.

Kim inspected one of his fleets in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, and watched as the crew staged a drill launching "strategic cruise missiles," state-run news agency KCNA reported.

The drill "aimed to reconfirm the combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system and make the seamen skilled at carrying out the attack mission in actual war," the report said.