Cambodia says Thailand launches air strikes after ASEAN meet on border clashes

Cambodia said Thailand launched air strikes on its territory on Monday, shortly after Bangkok announced the two nations had agreed to hold talks this week aimed at halting deadly border clashes.

Renewed fighting this month shattered a previous truce and has killed at least 23 people in Thailand and 20 in Cambodia, while more than 900,000 have been displaced on both sides, officials said.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced the planned bilateral parley after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is also a member.

He told reporters that the discussion would be held Wednesday in Thailand's Chanthaburi, within the framework of an existing bilateral border committee.

But just hours after the regional crisis talks were held in Malaysia, Cambodia's defence ministry said the Thai military deployed fighter jets to bomb areas of Siem Reap and Preah Vihear provinces.