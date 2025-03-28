More than 20 killed as 'mass casualty' quake hits Myanmar, Thailand 

A powerful earthquake killed more than 20 people across Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, toppling buildings and bridges and trapping over 80 workers in an under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

The quake's devastation prompted a rare request for international aid from Myanmar's isolated military junta, which has lost swathes of territory to armed groups. A state of emergency was declared across the six worst-affected regions.

"About 20 people" were confirmed dead at a hospital in Naypyidaw, a doctor told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Across the border in Thailand, three people were confirmed dead in the collapse of a skyscraper, with 81 more missing and believed trapped in the twisted metal and rubble of the under-construction building.