North Korea sent 3,000 more soldiers to Russia this year: Seoul

North Korea sent an additional 3,000 troops to Russia this year, and are continuing to supply missiles, artillery and ammunition to help Moscow fight Kyiv, Seoul’s military said Thursday.

Traditional allies Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul accusing Kim of sending thousands of troops and containers of weapons to help Moscow.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially confirmed the troop deployment, but the two countries signed a sweeping military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to North Korea.

“It is estimated that an additional 3,000 troops were sent between January and February as reinforcements,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that of the initial 11,000 North Korean soldiers dispatched to Russia, 4,000 are believed to have been killed or wounded.