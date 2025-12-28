Myanmar junta stages election after five years of civil war

A trickle of voters made their way to Myanmar's heavily restricted polls on Sunday, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.

Former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains jailed, while her hugely popular party has been dissolved and is not taking part.

Campaigners, Western diplomats and the UN's rights chief have all condemned the phased month-long vote, citing a ballot stacked with military allies and a stark crackdown on dissent.

The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party is widely expected to emerge as the largest bloc, in what critics say would be a rebranding of martial rule.

"We guarantee it to be a free and fair election," junta chief Min Aung Hlaing told reporters in the capital Naypyidaw, where he cast his ballot after polls opened at 6:00 am (2330 GMT Saturday).