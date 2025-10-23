EU seeks to shore up Ukraine as Trump wavers on peace push

EU leaders will look Thursday to greenlight a potential mammoth new loan for Ukraine using Russian frozen assets, in a bid to bolster Kyiv as US President Donald Trump vacillates on peace efforts with Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join a summit of the EU’s 27 leaders in Brussels—before heading to London on Friday—as Europe presses to shore up support after Trump put on ice a proposed meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

Zelensky and his key backers are seeking to seize on Trump’s demand for Russia and Ukraine to stop fighting along the current front line and shift the onus from Kyiv to Moscow to make concessions.

Hopes that Trump could take against Putin got a boost Wednesday when US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would unveil “a substantial pickup” in sanctions against Russia, and accused the Russian leader of not being “honest and forthright” in talks.

While the talks in the British capital look set to focus more on keeping the mercurial US leader on board, the summit in Brussels will centre on how to keep funding Ukraine and piling more pressure on Moscow.