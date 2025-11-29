Death toll in Indonesia floods rises to more than 400

The death toll from devastating floods and landslides in Southeast Asia climbed past 300 on Saturday as clean-up and search-and-rescue operations got underway in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Heavy monsoon rain overwhelmed swaths of the three countries this week and left thousands stranded, many on rooftops awaiting rescue.

Rescuers in Indonesia were struggling to reach the worst-affected areas of Sumatra island, where more than 270 people were still missing.

Flooding and landslides in Indonesia have killed more than 300 people, according to the latest figures from the disaster authority on Saturday.

Of those, 166 were in North Sumatra province, 90 were in West Sumatra, and 47 were in Aceh.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, although access to many parts of those three provinces remains cut off, National Disaster agency head Suharyanto said.

He told a news conference that a cloud seeding operation had begun in West Sumatra to reduce the rainfall, most of which had already subsided by Saturday.