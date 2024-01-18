Missile attack from Pakistan kills 3 women, 4 children in Iran: State media

“Three women and four children children were killed in this incident. All non-Iranian nationals,” he added.

The attack targeted a village near the city of Saravan, on the border with Pakistan, he noted.

Iran’s Mehr news agency had earlier reported “drone and missile attacks” in the restive region, saying “several” people were injured.

The missile strike took place two days after Iran carried out strikes against “terrorist” targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead.