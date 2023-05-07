Thai voters cast early ballots one week before election

Many Thais lined up on Sunday in long queues to vote early in parliamentary elections scheduled for 14 May.

More than 2 million Thais had registered for early voting out of 52 million eligible voters who are aged 18 and above, according to the country's election commission.

"I wish to see change and improvement in management," said 51-year-old Gosol Pungtaku, one of the 800,000 Bangkok residents who registered for one-day-only early voting in the capital.