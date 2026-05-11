Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin released from prison

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released early from prison on Monday, raising the prospect of a return to the spotlight for the political heavyweight.

The 76-year-old telecoms billionaire served eight months of a one-year prison sentence for corruption and will be required to wear an electronic monitor during his four-month probation period.

Thaksin hugged family members outside the Bangkok jail where several hundred supporters wearing their signature red shirts had gathered, some shouting "we love Thaksin", an AFP journalist saw.

Thaksin "may stay away for a couple months, but he will not leave politics", said 70-year-old Janthana Chaidej who took a day off work as a restaurant cook to show his support.

Thaksin, who will be on probation until September, has other pending criminal cases against him, which could dissuade him from making rousing speeches and risking further prosecution, analysts say.