Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents.

The western island is just 110 kilometres (70 miles) from Taiwan, and a Chinese missile fired during the drills last month landed not far from Yonaguni's shores.

"Everyone is on edge," Shigenori Takenishi, head of the island's fishing association, told AFP.

"Even if we don't talk about it, we still have the memory of the fear we felt, of the shock."

He told fishing boats to stay in port during the drills that followed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in defiance of Beijing's warnings.