UAE accepts Taliban govt ambassador

The UAE’s growing ties with the Taliban government include the management of Afghan airports by an Emirati firm, GAAC, following the withdrawal of US forces and the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

The ambassador’s acceptance will be seen as a victory by the Taliban authorities, which remain largely isolated internationally and unrecognised by the United Nations, partly for denying girls access to secondary education.

“The world recognises the challenges faced by Afghanistan over the past few years,” an Emirati official said in a statement sent to AFP late on Thursday.

“The decision to accept the credentials of the ambassador of Afghanistan reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan.”