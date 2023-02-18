North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile: Seoul

North Korea fired at least one unspecified ballistic missile Saturday, South Korea's military said, Pyongyang's first test since the start of the year that comes days before Seoul and Washington are due to start joint tabletop exercises.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into (the) East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the defence ministry saying that Pyongyang had launched a "possible ballistic missile," without giving further details.

Military tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula after a year in which North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state, and carried out sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month.