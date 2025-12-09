Cambodia ‘retaliated’ in border clashes with Thailand: ex-PM

Cambodia’s influential former leader Hun Sen said Tuesday his country had retaliated in reignited border clashes with neighbour Thailand, after Phnom Penh denied firing back for two days.

“After being patient for more than 24 hours in order to respect the ceasefire and for time to evacuate people to safety, yesterday evening we retaliated with more (responses) last night and this morning,” Senate president and former prime minister Hun Sen said in a Facebook post.

“Our forces must fight at all points that the enemy has attacked,” he said, while telling troops to “implement the strategy to destroy the enemy forces”.