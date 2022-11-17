North Korea fires missile hours after warning of 'fiercer' military response

North Korea has fired an "unidentified ballistic missile", Seoul's military said Thursday, the latest in a record-breaking blitz of launches as Pyongyang warned of a "fiercer" military response to the US and its regional allies.

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden discussed North Korea's spate of recent missile tests with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The US leader pushed China to use its influence to rein in North Korea after the wave of missile launches raised fears the reclusive regime would soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.