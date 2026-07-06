Sri Lanka prison riot kills 19, wounds more than 100

Clashes in a Sri Lankan jail have killed at least 19 people, including four guards, and wounded more than 100 in the worst prison riot in more than five years, officials said Monday.

The wounded were rushed to the Negombo hospital, north of the capital Colombo, following overnight clashes between inmates from two drug gangs, police said.

Hospital director Pushpa Gamlath said 19 bodies were brought to her state-run health facility, and more than 100 wounded inmates and guards were also admitted.