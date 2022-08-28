Japan vows to work for 'more resilient' African economies

Japan will cooperate closely with African countries to promote "more resilient" economies, prime minister Fumio Kishida told the final session of an investment conference in Tunisia on Sunday.

He also promised Japan would use its place on the United Nations Security Council next year to push for a permanent African seat on the world body, a day after announcing $30 billion in public and private finance for the continent.

Japan wants "to create an environment where African people can live in peace and security so they can develop," Kishida said, speaking via live video from Tokyo after testing positive for Covid-19 days earlier.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, chair of the 55-member African Union, backed Kishida's call for the continent to have a seat on the UN Security Council.