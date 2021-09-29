Afghan army collapse ‘took us all by surprise’: US defence secretary

Thirteen US troops also died in a 26 August suicide bombing trying to safeguard the evacuation effort that, ultimately, relied on support from the militant Islamist Taliban, a long-time US foe.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Frank McKenzie of US Central Command also acknowledged being caught off-guard by the speed of the Taliban takeover and collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul.

It was their first public congressional testimony since the Taliban won the war in August.

“The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise,” Austin, a former four-star general who served in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“It would be dishonest to claim otherwise.”

McKenzie and Milley testified that they had believed it would have been best to keep a minimum of 2,500 troops in the country. In an August interview, Biden denied his commanders had recommended that, saying: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”

Republican Senator Joni Ernst said Biden’s decision to keep former president Donald Trump’s unconditional withdrawal agreement with the Taliban had squandered US sacrifices for what he thought would be “a cheap political victory.”