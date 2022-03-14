Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime

“We are in a very unfortunate ... situation, but we still have to continue to operate in these difficult circumstances,” said Youssof Ghafoorzai, the ambassador to Norway.

“The embassies still have a very important role to play in terms of trying to increase whatever humanitarian support is possible. But also (to help) discussions on the political track... to stabilise the situation.”

Aid and cash reserves, frozen by the United States and the international community after the Taliban seized control, are trickling back into the country, which has long depended almost entirely on donors.

But Ghafoorzai and his colleagues have had no contact with the new regime, and staff have not been paid for months.

The Afghan embassy and its consulates in the United States are being shut in the coming week.

“The Afghan Embassy and consulates are under severe financial pressure. Their bank accounts are not available to them,” a US State Department official told AFP.