Thailand detains 70 migrants believed to be Rohingya from Myanmar

Thailand arrested 70 immigrants, including 30 children, who were suspected of being Rohingya in the country illegally from Myanmar, a Thai official said on Saturday, in the latest wave of arrivals in Southeast Asia.

In Myanmar, Rohingya Muslims are regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia and are denied citizenship and subject to abuse.

"From initial questioning them, they said they are Muslims from Myanmar heading to Malaysia or Indonesia," said Somkane Phothisri, commander of Phang Nga provincial police.