Iranian warship sinks off Sri Lanka, bodies recovered at sea

An Iranian warship has sunk off the coast of ​Sri Lanka, with the Sri Lankan authorities saying on ‌Wednesday they had rescued 32 people who were on board and recovered several bodies from the sea.

Sri Lankan Foreign minister Vijitha Herath told parliament ​that the ship, identified as IRIS Dena, had sunk.

Sources in ​Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry said the vessel ⁠had been attacked by a submarine and at least 101 ​people were missing in the incident that took place off ​Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.