Japan to test rare-earth mining 6 km underwater

Japan said Friday it plans to conduct full-scale mining tests in February for rare earth minerals from a seabed near a remote Pacific island, after a mission successfully recovered samples from six kilometres below the waves.

Japan and the United States, as well as many other countries, are seeking to curb dependence on China for the valuable minerals used in an array of high-tech products from missiles to wind turbines.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that the samples taken earlier this year by a deep-sea drilling ship from a depth of around 6,000 metres (about 20,000 feet) near Minami Torishima included traces of yttrium.