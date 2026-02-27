Afghan Taliban open to talks after Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers said on Friday they were willing to negotiate after Pakistan bombed its forces in major cities and dozens of troops were killed in the most serious clashes between the allies-turned-foes.

The strikes by Pakistan were the first time it had directly targeted its former allies over allegations they are harbouring militants; it described the situation as “open war”.

Targets in the capital Kabul and the city of Kandahar, where Taliban leaders are based, were hit, signalling a stark rupture in ties between the Islamic neighbours.

Thick plumes of black smoke rose from two sites in Kabul and a huge blaze was also visible in video verified by Reuters.

“The plane came and dropped two bombs, then flew away again. After that, we heard explosions,” said Kabul taxi driver Tamim, who was asleep when the strikes hit. “Everyone, in panic, ran down from the second floor of the house. The ammunition inside the depot kept exploding on its own.”