Japan to spend $318b for 5-year defence plan: Minister

A view shows military vehicles of the Bastion coastal missile system that went on duty on the Kuril island of Paramushir, Russia, which is one of the islands claimed by Japan and also known as the Northern Territories, in this still image taken from video released on 5 December 2022.

Japan's prime minister has ordered the government to earmark around 43 trillion yen ($318 billion) for the upcoming five-year mid-term defence buildup plan, defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Monday.

The source of the funding, including tax policy details, will be decided by the end of the year at the ruling coalition policy platforms, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki separately said.

Hamada and Suzuki were speaking to reporters after meeting prime minister Fumio Kishida at his office.

($1 = 135.2600 yen)

