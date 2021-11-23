China warns Taiwan firms against ‘backing independence’

China has warned Taiwanese firms against supporting the island’s independence, hours after state media said a Taiwanese conglomerate was fined by mainland regulators as tensions flare between Taipei and Beijing.

Analysts said the move could ratchet economic pressure on Taiwanese companies operating in China—and the local mainland firms that invest in them.

Beijing claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.

It has intensified military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen’s 2016 election, as she sees the island as “already independent” and not part of its “one China”.