Clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem: medics, witnesses

Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police clashed at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound Friday morning, medics and witnesses said.

“Seven injured people were taken to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries,” a member of the Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP.

Witnesses said that Palestinian protestors threw stones at Israeli security forces, who fired rubber bullets at some of the demonstrators.

Al-Aqsa is Islam’s third holiest site. Jews refer to it as the Temple Mount, referencing two temples said to have stood there in antiquity.