Covid outbreak causing great upheaval: Kim Jong Un

Leader Kim Jong Un says a Covid outbreak is causing 'great upheaval' in North Korea, which announced 21 new "fever" deaths Saturday.

Two days after confirming its first cases of Covid-19, the government said more than half a million people had been sickened nationwide.

Despite activating its "maximum emergency quarantine system" to slow the spread of disease through its unvaccinated population, North Korea is now reporting tens of thousands of new cases daily.

On Friday, "over 174,440 persons had fever, at least 81,430 were fully recovered and 21 died in the country", the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

North Korea confirmed Thursday that the highly contagious Omicron variant had been detected in the capital Pyongyang, with Kim ordering nationwide lockdowns.