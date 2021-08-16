Dhaka observing fast evolving situation

Taliban has ousted the US-backed Afghan government on Sunday and took the power of Afghanistan after 20 years.
In the statement issued on Monday, Bangladesh has recalled the support of Afghanistan and its people during liberation war in 1971.
“Bangladesh is committed to working with Afghanistan for fulfilling the visionary policy of the prime minister that the region must grow and prosper together for this development to be sustainable,” it added.
The country said a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country.
In this regard, Bangladesh considers itself a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan.