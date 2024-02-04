Saudi Arabia takes medics from Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia is hiring physicians and nurses from Bangladesh. The development came following the Kingdom’s recent decision to approve their recruitment and qualifications, according to Arab News.

Citing the Bangladesh Medical Association data, the Saudi newspaper also reported that there are only a few dozen clinicians among nearly 3 million Bangladeshi expatriate workers residing in the Kingdom.

Both countries signed an agreement on the recruitment of medics in 2022, while the maiden batch of Bangladeshi health workers departed for the Kingdom in November, 2023.