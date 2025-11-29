Millions pushed into risky migration in Asia as livelihoods collapse: OHCHR
The UN human rights office has warned that soaring inflation, weak job markets and shrinking access to basic services are forcing millions of people in South and South-East Asia to migrate out of desperation.
In a new assessment, the office said people across the region are increasingly moving “not by choice, but out of necessity,” as poverty, unemployment, fragile public services and climate pressures undermine their ability to survive at home.
“Migration should be a choice, not a necessity born of desperation,” said Cynthia Veliko, head of the OHCHR Regional Office for South-East Asia.
She added that when rights such as decent work, education and healthcare are out of reach, “they can be forced into unsafe migration and exploitation, often at great personal cost to themselves and their families.”
The scale of migration continues to grow. In 2024, more than 72 million international migrants originated from the region, nearly 13 per cent more than in 2020, now accounting for almost a quarter of all global migrants.
Young people and women remain especially vulnerable to unemployment, low pay and discrimination, while climate change is disrupting agriculture and informal sectors.
Rising food and electricity prices and weakening currencies are adding strain to low-income households, many of which already spend most of their earnings on food. With public services failing to keep pace, more families are relying on migration as a way to survive.
The dangers are mounting. At least 2,514 migrants died across Asia in 2024, the highest number ever recorded for the region and a 59 per cent rise from the previous year, UN data shows.
Increasingly, the UN says people are experiencing a sense of “futurelessness,” feeling they cannot secure a dignified life at home. Veliko stressed that “education, healthcare, decent work, and a healthy environment are human rights – duties that States must uphold to ensure dignity and equality for all.” She urged governments to invest in inclusive public services and ensure fair access to resources.
The office also warned that while remittances are vital to families and national economies, they come with hidden social costs. Money sent home is often used for food, utilities and emergency health expenses, leaving little for education or long-term security. Families are separated, elderly relatives lose caregivers and communities lose their working-age population.
“Behind every migrant is a story of sacrifice, resilience and hope,” Veliko said. “Too often, their journeys are reduced to economic decisions, obscuring the deeper struggle for dignity for themselves and for the loved ones they leave behind.”
OHCHR called on countries of origin to prioritise investment in health, education, jobs and environmental protection, and to tackle inequality. It urged destination countries to widen safe and regular migration pathways and asked international financial institutions to align debt and fiscal policies with human rights obligations.
The office said migration will always be part of human life, but with proper rights and opportunities at home, it should be a genuine choice rather than a last resort.