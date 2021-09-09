Duterte daughter denies Philippine succession interest as expectation rises

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte on Thursday said she would not run for higher office in next year's general election, a remark that did little to dampen speculation that she has her eye on the presidency.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, mayor of Davao City, has topped all opinion polls this year on preferred candidates for the top post and has given mixed signals about the possibility of running.

Her father is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term, but on Wednesday he accepted his PDP-Laban party's nomination to run in the vice president contest.

"I am not running for a national position as we both agreed only one of us will run for a national position in 2022," Duterte-Carpio, told reporters, referring to her father.