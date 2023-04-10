Saudi delegation in Yemen for peace talks with rebels

‘Fast’ progress

A Yemeni government source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday that the Saudis and Huthis had agreed in principle on a six-month truce to pave the way for three months of talks on establishing a two-year “transition” for the war-torn country.

The deal is expected to fulfil key Huthi goals, including paying salaries of civil servants in Huthi-controlled areas and lifting operational restrictions on Huthi-controlled airports and ports.

Saudi analyst Hesham Alghannam said the apparent diplomatic momentum was a sign that the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement was bearing fruit.

“Progress on Yemen was always a priority for the Saudis. But without Iranian (cooperation) things would not go as fast as what we are witnessing now,” said Alghannam, head of national security programmes at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in Riyadh.

“In the past, talking to (the Huthis) was not very helpful, to say the least.”

The head of the Huthis’ prisoners of war committee told rebel media on Saturday that 13 prisoners freed by the Saudis had arrived in Sanaa, in exchange for one Saudi released earlier.

Saudi officials have not commented on the report.

In early March, the United Nations confirmed that the rebels and Yemen’s internationally recognised government had agreed to exchange more than 880 prisoners.