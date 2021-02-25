Facebook bans military accounts citing the coup

Facebook said it has banned all remaining accounts linked to the Myanmar military on Thursday, citing the junta’s use of deadly force against anti-coup demonstrators.

The move, which takes effect immediately, applies to the military and entities controlled by the armed forces on both Facebook and Instagram.

It also bans “military-linked commercial entities” from advertising on the platforms.

“Events since the 1 February coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban,” the social media giant said in a statement.