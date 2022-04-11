Famine-threatened Yemenis fear impact of Ukraine war

The wheat fields of northern Yemen stretch into the distance but they aren’t enough to nourish a country where millions go hungry.

Already teetering on the edge of famine, war-ravaged Yemen fears a shortage of the staple food ingredient because of a different war—in Ukraine, which is one of the world’s major suppliers of the grain.

In a bustling Sanaa bakery, Mohammed al-Jalal and his staff sell small loaves of bread to customers carrying them away in red plastic bags.

“Flour is available on the market but we worry about shortages because of the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Jalal told AFP.

In Al-Jawf province, which borders Saudi Arabia, farmers are hard at work to harvest their crops before grinding the wheat and shipping it mainly to the capital, rebel-held Sanaa.